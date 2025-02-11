Published 16:11 IST, February 11th 2025
Spring Glow: Uorfi Javed Reveals Her Secret Face Mask Recipe For Soft, Radiant Skin
It’s not just Urfi Javed's fashion that grabs attention, her beauty tips and ideas are also well-received by fans across the internet.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Urfi Javed: The free-spirited social media influencer and actress making waves with fashion and beauty tips. Urfi Javed, known for her bold and unconventional outfit choices, never fails to make headlines with her unique fashion statements.
But beyond her daring style, the actress also captivates the internet with her beauty tips and skincare secrets.
Often engaging with paparazzi and her online followers, Urfi effortlessly grabs attention not just for her fashion but also for her well-received beauty ideas that fans eagerly follow.
Ingredients you need for Urfi Javed’s DIY face mask
Urfi recently shared her go-to face mask recipe on Instagram, and it requires just four simple ingredients that you likely already have in your kitchen. You’ll need:
- A small cup of oats
- A ripe banana
- An avocado
- Honey (adjust according to your desired consistency)
How to make Urfi Javed’s DIY face mask for a radiant spring glow
Once you’ve gathered all the ingredients, blend them together until you achieve a smooth, well-mixed consistency.
Apply the mask to your clean, makeup-free face and let it sit for 20 minutes before rinsing off.
Are the ingredients used by Urfi Javed safe for skin health?
Yes, ingredients like oats, honey, avocado and bananas are known to help aid skin health issue. These ingredients are proven to be beneficial if you have dry skin, irritation, hear inflammation, etc.
Updated 16:23 IST, February 11th 2025