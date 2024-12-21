Search icon
Published 19:06 IST, December 21st 2024

Charm And Simplicity: Virat Kohli's Hairstylist Calls His New Haircut The 'Crown'

Sporting his signature beard, Virat’s refreshed boyish hairstyle exudes charm and simplicity.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Virat Kohli's New Look | Image: Screengrab/Instagram

Virat Kohli , renowned not only as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history but also as a trendsetter in the fashion and grooming world, continues to leave his mark.

In a recent post shared by cricketer Virat Kohli’s hairstylist, Jordan Tabakman, the celebrated batsman is seen receiving a stylish hair makeover.

Virat Kohli's New Look

Celebrity barber Jordan Tabakman, who has previously styled several of Kohli’s teammates, including KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya , described Virat’s new look in the video as “The King’s New Crown.”

Fans quickly flooded the comment section of Jordan’s video, with some humorously acknowledging Kohli’s fame.

One remarked, “This video is probably the most viewed video on this account,” while another wrote, “Too clean! I tell you!!” Yet another commented, “Once a king, always a king.”

Sporting his signature beard, Virat’s refreshed boyish hairstyle exudes charm and simplicity. Though a subtle transformation, the new look undeniably brings a fresh vibe to his persona.

Updated 19:09 IST, December 21st 2024

Virat Kohli

