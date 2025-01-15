Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:19 IST, January 15th 2025

Central Govt Employees Can Travel Via Tejas, Vande Bharat, Humsafar Trains Under LTC

Centre allows employees to travel via Tejas, Vande Bharat and Humsafar trains under Leave Travel Concession (LTS). Find out more.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
The Centre allows its employees to gain access of Vande Bharat, Tejas, and Humsafar trains under LTC. | Image: Instagram

The Centre has allowed its employees to travel via Tejas, Vande Bharat and Humsafar trains under Leave Travel Concession (LTC), according to an official order.

The move comes after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) received a number of references from different offices/individuals about the admissibility of various premium trains under the LTC.

"The matter has been examined by this department in consultation with the Department of Expenditure and it has been decided that apart from existing Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, travel by Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express & Humsafar Express trains under LTC as per the entitlement of the government employees has now been allowed," the order issued by DoPT read.

The eligible Central government employees can get reimbursement of tickets for to and fro journeys besides paid leave when they avail the LTC.

Updated 19:19 IST, January 15th 2025

Recommended

Gauff Is Into The Australian Open's 3rd Round And Still Unbeaten In 2025
SportFit
play-icon
02:00
As Superstar Culture Ruins India Men's Cricket, Women's Break Record
Videos
Rohit Sharma Anticipated To Visit PAK? PCB Expect Skipper's Presence
SportFit
Tollywood's Old Guards Claim Sankranti Holiday, Game Changer Struggles
Entertainment News
BREAKING: Case Against BJP's Parvesh Verma For Distributing Shoes
India News
SC Bars ECI From Announcing Bihar Legislative Council Bypoll Result
India News
play-icon
02:00
PM Modi's speech at inauguration of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple
Videos
PM Modi Inaugurates ISKCON Temple In Navi Mumbai | LIVE
India News
Bengaluru Man Finds Live Worm in Salad Ordered via Zomato
India News
Shankar Raises Director's Cut Issue With Game Changer: Good Scenes...
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: