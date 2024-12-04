Published 12:17 IST, December 4th 2024
Earthquake Hits Telangana, Nagpur Faces Tremors: Effective Ways To Protect Yourself
Earthquakes cause people to worry and leave the helter-skelter when they are unprepared for such natural disasters. Know effective ways to safeguard life.
Tremors were experienced in Nagpur, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur in Maharashtra , after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Telangana's Mulugu on Wednesday.
The earthquake of 5.3-magnitude shook Mulugu at 7.27am, according to the National Center for Seismology. Light tremors followed in Nagpur, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The ground shaking effect of earthquakes are a catastrophic threat to your loved ones and you. Here are five live-safeguarding ways to practice ahead of any possibility of an earthquake, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Learn the signs of an earthquake
It's important to know the signs of an earthquake so you can get into a safe position. During an earthquake, you may:
Hear a roaring or rumbling sound that gradually gets louder
Feel a rolling sensation that starts out gently and, within a second or two, grows violent
Drop, cover, and hold on during your earthquake drill
Drop down onto your hands and knees immediately. This position protects you from falling but still allows you to move if necessary.
Cover your head and neck (and your entire body if possible) underneath a sturdy table or desk. If there is no shelter nearby, get down near an interior wall or next to low-lying furniture.
Hold on to your shelter (or to your head and neck) until the shaking stops.
Create an emergency supply kit
Stock up on emergency supplies that can be used after an earthquake. These supplies should include a first aid kit and emergency supply kits for the home
Secure hazards in your home
Make sure to inspect your home and its surrounding for any possible hazards and secure them if you can. Remember: anything can move, fall, or break during an earthquake or its aftershocks.
