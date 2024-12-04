Search icon
Published 12:17 IST, December 4th 2024

Earthquake Hits Telangana, Nagpur Faces Tremors: Effective Ways To Protect Yourself

Earthquakes cause people to worry and leave the helter-skelter when they are unprepared for such natural disasters. Know effective ways to safeguard life.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Earthquake hits Telangana, tremors felt in Maharashtra districts. | Image: Unsplash/Representative

Tremors were experienced in Nagpur, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur in Maharashtra , after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Telangana's Mulugu on Wednesday.

The earthquake of 5.3-magnitude shook Mulugu at 7.27am, according to the National Center for Seismology. Light tremors followed in Nagpur, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The ground shaking effect of earthquakes are a catastrophic threat to your loved ones and you. Here are five live-safeguarding ways to practice ahead of any possibility of an earthquake, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

Image result for earthquake freepix
It's important to know the signs of an earthquake so you can get into a safe position. Image credit: Freepix

Learn the signs of an earthquake

It's important to know the signs of an earthquake so you can get into a safe position. During an earthquake, you may:

Hear a roaring or rumbling sound that gradually gets louder

Feel a rolling sensation that starts out gently and, within a second or two, grows violent

24M to participate in Global earthquake drill
Earthquake drill being practiced at a school. Image credit: Pinterest

Drop, cover, and hold on during your earthquake drill

Drop down onto your hands and knees immediately. This position protects you from falling but still allows you to move if necessary.

Cover your head and neck (and your entire body if possible) underneath a sturdy table or desk. If there is no shelter nearby, get down near an interior wall or next to low-lying furniture.

Hold on to your shelter (or to your head and neck) until the shaking stops.

First Aid Kit Pictures | Download Free Images on Unsplash
First aid kit proves handy during an earthquake occurrence. Image credit: Unsplash

Create an emergency supply kit

Stock up on emergency supplies that can be used after an earthquake. These supplies should include a first aid kit and emergency supply kits for the home

Secure hazards in your home

Make sure to inspect your home and its surrounding for any possible hazards and secure them if you can. Remember: anything can move, fall, or break during an earthquake or its aftershocks.

 

Updated 15:15 IST, December 4th 2024

Earthquake Maharashtra

