Basant Panchami 2025: Tips To Elevate Your Vasant Panchami Style Like Celebs

Basant Panchami 2025: Basant Panchami not only marks the onset of spring in India; it is the arrival of the season of renewal, joy, and India’s rich traditions. As the season of blossoms and sunshine unfolds, this festival offers the perfect chance to let your style reflect the beauty of nature while paying homage to cultural heritage.

From flowing silhouettes to radiant hues, here is your guide to curating a chic and effortless look highlighted by Fabindia spokesperson for Basant Panchami 2025:

Let yellow take centre stage

Yellow, which is also the colour of Basant Panchami, embodies optimism and energy. Choose a bright, handwoven yellow kurta in breathable cotton or silk, pairing it with crisp white palazzos for an elegant balance. Adding a sheer yellow dupatta embroidered with delicate florals could elevate the look even further.

(Alia Bhatt yellow inspired look. Image: Instagram)

Play with prints and patterns

Spring is all about vibrant prints and patterns. Think of dainty floral motifs, striking Ikat designs, or hand-block prints in refreshing hues like turquoise, coral, or mint green. These patterns infuse your outfit with a sense of modernity while staying rooted in tradition.

Add a touch of sophistication with silver accessories

Enhance your look with exquisite silver jewellery. Delicate silver earrings, necklaces, and bangles can add a touch of sophistication and sparkle to your ensemble.

Choose breathable fabrics

Opt for light and airy fabrics like cotton, linen, and silk to stay comfortable in the warm spring weather. Choose kurtas, tunics, and skirts with flowing silhouettes that allow easy movement.

Complete the look with traditional Indian footwear

Complete your look with comfortable and stylish footwear handcrafted by expert artisans. Handcrafted Juttis, Kolhapuris, and leather sandals in vibrant colours and thoughtful designs could be the perfect addition to your look.

When is Basant Panchami 2025?