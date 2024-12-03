Search icon
Published 10:44 IST, December 3rd 2024

Best Looks From Fashion Awards 2024 That Stole The Show

Notable celebrities who graced the event with their presence are Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Nicola Coughlan, Anok Yai, Jodie Turner-Smith, Julia Fox and more.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Rihanna and Nicola Coughlan | Image: Instagram

With all the biggest names in the industry, the 2024 Fashion Awards was held on Monday at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The event was hosted by the British Fashion Council and presented by Pandora.

Tom Ford took home the Outstanding Achievement Award, meanwhile, Issa Rae was presented with the Pandora Leader of Change Award. Alex Consani was honoured as the Model of the Year, making her the first trans model to do so. And as for the Designer of the Year award Jonathan Anderson for Loewe and JW Anderson took home the prize.

Some notable celebrities who graced the event with their presence are Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Nicola Coughlan, Anok Yai, Jodie Turner-Smith, Julia Fox, Caroline Polachek, Venus Williams, Halle Bailey and more.

Scroll down to see some of the best looks we’ve picked from the Fashion Awards 2024 that stole the show. Get inspired for your next festive gatherings and parties!

Nicola Coughlan

Penelope Featherington of Netflix's Bridgerton looks like a dream in Gaurav Gupta's custom design gown.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 

Rihanna with her husband A$AP Rocky arrives on the red carpet of the 2024 Fashion Awards. Riri chose to wear a vintage Christian Lacroix and A$AP Rocky donned in Bottega Veneta, both looking stunning turning the heads of spectators.

Joe Jonas 

The moustachioed Joe Jonas appeared on the red carpet of the 2024 Fashion Award in a stunning green colour turtle neck. Although the designer of his outfit is unknown, he overlayered his style with a grey colour oversized coat and paired it with a dark colour flared pants looking dapper.

Simone Ashley 

Looking like a real-life princess actress Simone Ashley arrives on the red carpet of the 2024 Fashion Award in a custom Prada dress. The actress showcased a different side of her look by keeping a boy's short hair with cute sharp bangs.

Updated 11:23 IST, December 3rd 2024

