Embracing Change; Breathtaking Celebrity Maternity Photoshoots Over The Years

When a woman becomes pregnant, many changes occur in their body, from stretch marks to weight gain and even hair loss. Not everyone experiences a smooth pregnancy journey. However, celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone , Kareena Kapoor and more, have embraced the changes and, through their efforts to share their personal lives with the world, have further advocated for the idea that these experiences are normal and something every woman goes through.

Sonam once shared her experience about pregnancy with a leading lifestyle magazine, “Because of pregnancy, my body temperature has risen, I am constantly hot and sweating, not glowing, very unglamourous, non-movie-star-like.”

Let’s explore some iconic maternity photoshoots of celebrities that have helped many women feel safe, included, and less alone.

Sonam Kapoor

Styled by her younger sister Rhea Kapoor, fashion icon Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram on 4th April 2022, to share her maternity photoshoot wearing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s creation. She looked regal and was exuding confidence in a traditional white outfit.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone sent her fans into a frenzy after sharing a series of pregnancy photoshoots while carrying her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh in her womb. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star showcased three stunning looks, including a casual denim ensemble, a chic sheer short dress, and an elegant sheer body-hugging maxi dress, beautifully celebrating her pregnancy journey.

Kareena Kapoor