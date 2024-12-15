Isak Andic: The Spanish Billionaire's Success Story In Fast Fashion

When the world thinks fast-fashion among the brands that have become synonymous with it, the Spanish fashion label Mango, founded by Isak Andic, who died on Saturday, has cemented its place.

In a tweet on X, Mango informed, “It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive Chairman and founder of Mango, in an accident that occurred this Saturday.”

Spanish fashion mogul Isak Andic Mango is among the top fashion labels globally. Image credit: Mango

The rise of Spanish fashion mogul Isak Andic

The Istanbul born and bred Isak Andic migrated to Spain in 1969, where alongside his brother Nathan they set-up a fashion venture that produced hand-embroidered t-shirts and clogs. Initially, the brand was deemed Isak Jeans with brick-and-mortar stores in Barcelona and Madrid.

Coming from a Sephardic Jewish family, Isak spent his childhood in Turkey. He had a brother named Nahman. In 1969, he and his family emigrated from Turkey to Spain. The family started living in Barcelona. Upon moving, Isak and Nahman decided to set up a business. The brothers began selling hand-embroidered t-shirts and clogs. Gradually, their business started to flourish. In the early 70s, Isak and Nahman opened shops in Barcelona and Madrid. They named their brand ‘Isak Jeans.’ Initially, they stocked only their products. However, with time, they started stocking other brands.

After a few years, the brother-duo's fashion enterprise started witnessing proliferation in popularity across several cities, which paved the way for Mango to lay its roots in 1984.

In 1984, the brothers and entrepreneur Enric Cusí established Mango, a one-stop shop to trending and ever-evolving fashion needs across the globe.

Within a year, the company opened five outlets across the city. Eventually, the brand grew progressively within five years of establishment. By 1988, Mango had 13 outlets across Spain.

Mango in NYC. image credit: Mango

Mango's pathway to global fame

After gaining national acceptance, Mango ventured in other nations starting from Portugal. This made the brand focus on making improvising its logistics, and concept.

By 2000, Mango had improved its logistics service by leaps and bounds and started prioritizing sustainability from 2002. On the other hand, adoption of latest fashion-centric technologies, the Spanish label began distributing 30,000 garments per hour. In 2000, it opened its first online store.

Currently, Mango operates 2,700 stores in more than 120 markets.