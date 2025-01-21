JD Vance's Daughter Mirabel Steals The Show In Her Bluey And Scooby-Doo Bandages During Father’s Swearing-In

The oath-taking ceremony of JD Vance, the newly elected Vice President of the United States, featured several moments that became social media sensations overnight.

From JD Vance making history as the first millennial Vice President to his wife, Usha Vance, becoming the first Indian-American Second Lady, the event was filled with memorable highlights. One particularly heartwarming moment that captured public attention was the appearance of their three-year-old daughter, Mirabel Rose Vance, who made headlines for her charming presence and Scooby-Doo and Bluey bandages.

Mirabel Rose Vance and her boo-boo bandages

Carried by her mother, Second Lady Usha Vance, Mirabel attended her father’s swearing-in ceremony with cartoon character boo-boo bandages on her fingers featuring characters like Bluey and Scooby-Doo. The adorable sight added a lighthearted and personal touch to the historic occasion, endearing the Vance family to millions.

Mirabel Steals JD Vance's Thunder In Her Bluey and Scooby-Doo Bandages. Image: Instagram

Netizens reaction to Mirabel Vance's iconic move

Check out some of the best internet reactions to Mirabel Vance who stole JD Vance's thunder sucking her thumb in Bluey and Scooby-Doo bandages.

One X user commented, “The bandaids on JD Vance’s daughter’s fingers are taking me out. You know there are NO cuts under there and they just needed to put them on because she insisted and they needed her to behave.”

Calling it an iconic toddler move, another an internet user chimes in, “JD Vance’s daughter covering herself with bandaids just ahead of an important event is an iconic toddler move.”