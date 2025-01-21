Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Lifestyle News /
  • Fashion /
  • Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Faces Massive Backlash For ‘Incredibly Inappropriate’ Fashion Choice At Trump Inauguration

Published 07:56 IST, January 21st 2025

Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Faces Massive Backlash For ‘Incredibly Inappropriate’ Fashion Choice At Trump Inauguration

Sánchez, who wore a white blazer and lace bralette alongside Bezos, was seen inside the Capitol Rotunda ahead of the official swearing-in ceremony.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Faces Massive Backlash For ‘Incredibly Inappropriate’ Fashion Choice At Trump Inauguration | Image: X

Former journalist Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, sparked controversy with her recent experimental fashion choices at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Sánchez, who wore a white blazer and lace bralette alongside Bezos, was seen inside the Capitol Rotunda ahead of the official swearing-in ceremony.

Social media users who noticed the ‘incredibly inappropriate’ ensemble were quick to react critically, questioning her fashion sense.

Lauren Sánchez trolled for her fashion choice at Trump Inauguration

One X user wrote, “Jeff Bezos’ future wife Lauren Sánchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion. Someone should have told her that displaying her white lace bra is not acceptable.”

“Oh dear, not appropriate. Look how covered up and classy the First Lady looks,” another X user compared Sánchez’s outfit to that of the First Lady.

Another X user also chimed in, “I'm mortified for her. This look is cute in Miami when having brunch. I wouldn't wear it to a business meeting let alone a presidential inauguration!”

 


 

Updated 07:56 IST, January 21st 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: