Published 13:38 IST, December 6th 2024

Kareena Kapoor Wows In An Iconic Purple Gown At Red Sea International Film Festival

With her latest look, Kareena Kapoor Khan proved once again why she remains a fashion icon in the industry.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kareena Kapoor Khan At Red Sea International Film Festival | Image: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor wowed fans with her breathtaking appearance at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival. The actress, who starred in The Buckingham Murders, stole the show in a stunning orchid-inspired gown by Oscar de la Renta.  

(Photo: Instagram)

A star-studded affair

The event saw the presence of numerous A-list celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Emily Blunt, Vin Diesel, Will Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Park Sung-hoon, and Spike Lee, among others.  

Kareena Kapoor’s showstopping look

Despite being a mother of two, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to amaze her fans with her impeccable style and elegance. Sharing a series of photos from the night, she captioned them, “Red Sea International Film Festival opening night.”

Her iconic velvet purple gown by Oscar de la Renta featured a silhouette that perfectly accentuated her figure. Kareena opted for subtle makeup with a touch of red blush and styled her hair in a sleek, top bun, completing the look with effortless sophistication.  

Kareena’s go-to designers  

Known for her flawless fashion choices, Kareena often opts for designs by renowned names such as Manish Malhotra, Prabal Gurung, Tarun Tahiliani, Gauri & Nainika, and Gucci for both casual and formal occasions.  

(Photo: Instagram)

With her latest look, Kareena Kapoor Khan proved once again why she remains a fashion icon in the industry.

 

Updated 16:05 IST, December 6th 2024

