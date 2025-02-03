Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 08:22 IST, February 3rd 2025

Kate Middleton To Limit Wardrobe Publicity, Emphasizes Focus On Her Work

During important state and royal family events, however, details on her clothing and jewelry may still be released, as per reports.

Why is Kate Middleton frustrated? | Image: Instagram.

LONDON: The Princess of Wales wants people to focus on her work not her wardrobe.

Kensington Palace is going to cut back on naming the luxury labels Kate wears, the Sunday Times reported.

Kate, who is married to Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles III, is admired for her elegant style and is often dressed in fashion’s fanciest threads. Names of designers punctuate coverage of her royal outings: Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham.

Brands have often benefited after she’s worn one of their items.

The newspaper reported that Kate was frustrated that too much attention was being paid to her attire and not to the important issues she’s highlighting.

Kate, who has a foundation for early childhood development, is launching a new initiative aimed at developing social and emotional skills.

In foreshadowing the new approach, the palace did not release details of her clothing during a recent visit to Wales. The princess, who recently announced she was in remission for an undisclosed cancer, met children at a hospice charity she’s a patron of on that trip.

During important state and royal family events, however, details on her clothing and jewelry may still be released, the newspaper said.

(Except for the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 08:23 IST, February 3rd 2025

Recommended

Grammy Awards 2025 LIVE: Doechii Wins 1st Grammy For Best Rap Album
Entertainment News
ICC ACCUSED of 'BIAS', Gavaskar SLAMS Gambhir-SKY Over Concussion Row
SportFit
MahaKumbh 2025: Over 16 Lakh Devotees Participate in 'Amrit Snan' | LIVE
India News
Passenger Screams As United Airline Plane Catches Fire on Runway | Video
World News
Smatterings Of Sparkle And Colour Pop Amid More Subdued Tones At Grammys
Lifestyle News
Donald Trump to Hold Talks with Canada and Mexico Over Tariffs Tomorrow
World News
3rd Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh Today Days After Stampede, Security Up
India News
Why Japan's Elderly Women Are Opting For Prison Over Loneliness
World News
US Warns Panama Of Retaliatory Action Over Chinese Influence In Canal
World News
Trump's Tariff Effect: What It Means For The US Economy
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: