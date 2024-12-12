Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil Married: Actress Stuns In A Classic Colourful Traditional Saree

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa . The couple celebrated their love in the presence of close family and friends, creating a joyous and memorable occasion.

Keerthy shared the news with her fans on social media, posting vibrant and heartwarming photos from the ceremony. Captioning the images with the hashtag #ForTheLoveOfNyke, the actress gave her followers a glimpse into her special day, leaving fans delighted and in awe of the beautiful wedding festivities.

The comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages, including wishes from prominent South Indian actors like Hansika Motwani, who joined fans in celebrating the union.

Keerthy Suresh’s Breathtaking Wedding Look

What truly captivated the audience was Keerthy’s choice of wedding ensembles, showcasing her love for classic South Indian traditions. For the first part of her wedding celebrations, Keerthy donned a stunning green-and-yellow saree, exuding elegance and charm. And for the second wedding ritual, she opted for a deep maroon-red saree, radiating traditional beauty.

The ensembles were accessorized with a classic Gajra, Matha Patti, Andal Kondai, and other traditional South Indian jewellery, adding a timeless appeal to her look.

