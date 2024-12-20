Khushi-Ananya: Take A Cue From Gen Z Celebs To Level Up Your Saree Styling Game For Party Season

Party season is not over yet with Christmas celebrations in less than a week, closely followed by New Year Parties. As we all look forward to one of the most wonderful time of the year, it’s time to fix your outfit mood board for all upcoming celebrations.

If you’re scrambling answers for your mood board that fits your style and fashion, we've got your back. Take a look at some of our favourite Gen Z celebrities in no order to level up your saree game this festive season.

Khushi Kapoor

(Khushi Kapoor. Image: Instagram)

Donned in a golden hue saree with a long sleeve top in peach tone by ITHR, Gen Z actress Khushi Kapoor looks breathtaking. Her elegant looks were complemented by traditional accessories such as Kadas, earrings and rings.

Ananya Panday

(Ananya Panday. Image: Instagram)

Add a touch of culture and contemporary elegance this festive season just like Ananya Panday. Looking like a real Pataka in a custom-made saree by Amit Aggarwal, Ananya Panday’s look is everything you must pin for an upcoming party season. The pre-loved Banarasi saree features intricate detailing of the craftsmanship.

Suhana Khan

(Suhana Khan. Image: Instagram)

Draped in Manish Malhotra’s red saree, featuring a bustier embellished with gemstones, Suhana looks scream festive, just perfect for the season. Suhana Khan who made a debut in the film The Archies, left many fans in awe not only for her performance but also for her fashion choices over time.

Palak Tiwari

(Palak Tiwari. Image: Instagram)

If you are considering copping with a monotone look this party season, Palak Tiwari who made her Bollywood debut with multi-starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, serves a pastel colour saree, with intricate details of zari.

Janhvi Kapoor

(Janhvi Kapoor. Image: Instagram)