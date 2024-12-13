Kim Kardashian Makes An Amusing Entry With Broken Foot At Event; Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

The Kardashians are like a household name with their popularity always on the rise. Every sister has a different personality, but the second eldest in the family knows how to manoeuvre the spotlight on her with her playful character.

Kim K arrives on a scooter with a broken foot for an event

The beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently opened its first-ever flagship store SKIMS in New York City on Wednesday. What made headlines right after her appearance for the inauguration was her amusing entry in a scooter with a broken foot.

Kim Kardashian graced the launch event in an all-white ensemble that featured a strapless blouse with a plunged neckline. Her body is seen hugging tight in a zip cluster with a corseted bodice, the pants have a mid-rise waist and a tapered fit.

Ice Spice, Paris Hilton, and Cardi B, who all are close friends of Kim K among others, were presence to show their support.

Netizens can't stop laughing

After the videos of Kim K went viral on the internet, netizens could not hold back their laughs. One Instagram user commented, “I love how more and more she's starting to look like she's from an Italian game show. But like for real. I love this for her”.

Another user said, “Did she run over that person on the floor??” after noticing a person lying on the floor in her pictures.

Others also chimed in their thoughts stating:

“The irony of being in a jumpsuit when you can’t jump with your broken a** foot.”

“Um, what's with the feet in heels lying on the ground, bottom left?”