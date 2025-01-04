Latest Pictures: PV Sindhu’s Wedding Lehenga Weaves Her Love Story With Gold Medals

PV Sindhu’s wedding to Venkat Datta last month was nothing short of magical, with a celebration in Udaipur that was intimate yet extravagant right from the choice of decor to the bride and groom's special day attire choices. While the couple kept the guest list small, Sindhu's bridal attire was the true star of the show, as she unveiled two jaw-dropping looks that captured both her love story and her badminton legacy.

PV Sindhu's looks like a vision to behold in her wedding lehenga that narrates the tale of her love. Image credit: House of Masaba

PV Sindhu's gorgeous wedding lehenga from the House of Masaba

The first look? Newly wed PV Sindhu donned a custom ‘Ambar Bagh’ Lehenga in Sea Foam green Tissue with a custom Paranda and the Groom, Venkata Datta Sai looked dashing in a customized ‘Ambar Bagh’ Kurta and Veshti set.

The tissue dupatta woven with gota and foil details with custom charms like badminton racquets, shuttle cock, gold medals and paper air planes, is an ode to the bride and groom’s tale of love. The Lehenga, laden with a myriad of trees and ‘Sehra’ motifs in dhagai and dori kaam with tissue detailing across the hem, is paired with a Kurta blouse over the ‘Son Phal’ bustier.

Masaba Gupta’s Instagram spilled all the creative beans behind the design, showing that this wasn’t just a lehenga—it was a love story wrapped in fabric.

PV Sindhu' wedding attire was a custom ‘Ambar Bagh’ Lehenga in Sea Foam green Tissue with a Paranda. Image credit: House of Masaba

Sindhu completed her bridal look with a sheer kurta blouse over an embroidered bustier, paired with a tissue dupatta featuring gota and foil detailing. Accessories were equally meaningful, including a gold matha patti, a custom Paranda, dangling pearl earrings, and a stunning haath phool. With her hair in a braid and minimal makeup, Sindhu looked every bit the understated yet radiant bride.

Then came the second look, which was equally showstopping. Designed by Mrunalini Rao, this ensemble featured a zardozi embroidered jacket in gold, with full-length sleeves and an asymmetric hem. Sindhu paired it with flared red silk pants and a sleek textured blouse. She elevated the look with diamond earrings, a choker, and bold red lips, finishing it off with a twisted ponytail that added a modern twist to the classic bridal aesthetic.