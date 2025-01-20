Nita Ambani Dazzles In Kanchipuram Saree, And 200-Year-Old Pendant At Donald Trump's Private Dinner

Donald Trump's Private Dinner: Ahead of Donald Trump 's comeback as the 47th US President on January 20, Nita Ambani attended a private reception in Washington D.C in a stunning black-hued Kanchipuram silk saree and paired it with a 200-year-old pendant, velvet blouse, and a fur-trimmed coat.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra collaborated with Swadesh to create her attire for U.S President-Elect Donald Trump's private reception.

Nita Ambani's saree conveys India's folklore at Donald Trumps's private reception

She wore a beautiful Kanchipuram silk saree by Swadesh, designed with over 100 traditional motifs inspired by the temples of Kanchipuram. Woven by National Award-winning artisan B. Krishnamoorthy, the saree featured intricate designs like the Iruthalaipakshi (double-headed eagle symbolizing Lord Vishnu), Mayil (symbolizing divinity and immortality), and Sorgavasal-inspired patterns (celebrating India’s folklore).

Nita Ambani at Donald Trump's private reception, ahead of his inauguration as the 47th U.S President. Image credit: Instagram.

To give it a contemporary touch, the saree was paired with a custom-made Velvet blouse featuring a built-up neckline and detailed beadwork on the sleeves at our Atelier blending tradition with contemporary style.

She completed her look with a rare 200-year-old Indian pendant—a parrot-shaped piece decorated with emeralds, rubies, diamonds, and pearls, made using the Kundan technique with red and green enamel.

Taking to Instagram, Manish Malhotra said, "Through this stunning ensemble, NIta Ambani celebrated India’s timeless traditions, honored the talent of its artisans, and brought their extraordinary craftsmanship to the global spotlight."