Published 18:30 IST, November 21st 2024
Nita Ambani Radiates Ethnic Glam In Simple Green Suit At Polling Station
Nita Ambani stepped out in ethnic style to cast her vote at a Mumbai polling booth.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Nita Ambani stepped out in style to cast her vote at a Mumbai polling booth on Wednesday, as the Maharashtra Assembly elections took place across all 288 constituencies. Accompanied by her daughter, Isha Ambani , Nita opted for a refreshingly simple yet elegant look that perfectly balanced grace and sophistication.
Nita Ambani's refreshing ensemble on a polling day
Known for her extravagant fashion choices, Nita surprised everyone with a chic, understated ensemble—a plain green ethnic suit. The soothing shade of moss green complemented her graceful appearance, while the kurta featured a scoop neckline, full sleeves, and an uneven hemline. Intricate golden floral embroidery added a touch of regal flair to the outfit, making it both stylish and refined.
Nita paired her kurta with matching palazzo pants and accessorized with emerald-green stud earrings, a statement ring, and simple green flats. Her makeup was minimal yet radiant, with winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick, creating a fresh and natural look. Nita’s hair was styled in a chic side-parted bun, and she completed the ensemble with a traditional red bindi, enhancing her ethnic appeal.
Nita Ambani’s choice of a simple yet elegant outfit for the polling day is a perfect style inspiration for those who appreciate understated glamour. Her choice of simplistic yet glamorous attire paired with her leaner physique truly enamored those who adore traditional wear.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra’s Sun-Kissed Look in Burgundy Top-Jeans, Signals Hue For Winter | Republic World
Updated 16:52 IST, November 27th 2024