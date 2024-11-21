Nita Ambani Radiates Ethnic Glam In Simple Green Suit At Polling Station

Nita Ambani stepped out in style to cast her vote at a Mumbai polling booth on Wednesday, as the Maharashtra Assembly elections took place across all 288 constituencies. Accompanied by her daughter, Isha Ambani , Nita opted for a refreshingly simple yet elegant look that perfectly balanced grace and sophistication.

Nita Ambani votes in a moss green-hued kurta. Image credit: Instagram

Nita Ambani's refreshing ensemble on a polling day

Known for her extravagant fashion choices, Nita surprised everyone with a chic, understated ensemble—a plain green ethnic suit. The soothing shade of moss green complemented her graceful appearance, while the kurta featured a scoop neckline, full sleeves, and an uneven hemline. Intricate golden floral embroidery added a touch of regal flair to the outfit, making it both stylish and refined.

Nita paired her kurta with matching palazzo pants and accessorized with emerald-green stud earrings, a statement ring, and simple green flats. Her makeup was minimal yet radiant, with winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick, creating a fresh and natural look. Nita’s hair was styled in a chic side-parted bun, and she completed the ensemble with a traditional red bindi, enhancing her ethnic appeal.