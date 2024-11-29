Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:06 IST, November 29th 2024

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Evokes Y2K Fashion In A Stunning Mirror Selfie

PeeCee channels the nostalgic spirit of Y2K fashion by posing in an all-black outfit reminiscent of early 2000s trends.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
PeeCee | Image: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to stay effortlessly relevant across generations. In her latest mirror selfie, she channels the nostalgic spirit of Y2K fashion by posing in an all-black outfit reminiscent of early 2000s trends.  

Embracing Y2K Fashion: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In the photo, Priyanka stuns in a black tank top paired with matching track pants, perfectly embodying the iconic Y2K track pants era.  

Her sleeveless cropped tank top hugged her figure like a glove, subtly showcasing her belly piercing. Meanwhile, her track pants featured a low-rise, asymmetric waistline with flared bottoms and a stylish slit.  

Priyanka completed the look with sleek sneakers, minimal makeup, and delicate jewellery, exuding effortless charm.

Fans React to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Y2K Revival

Fans were quick to praise her bold fashion choice. The comment sections on fan pages overflowed with heart and fire emojis, with one user perfectly summing it up, “That body is fire.”

Peecee also previously posted a series of pictures with the caption “playing with the sun”, to which a lot of fans were left in awe.

Updated 11:06 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.