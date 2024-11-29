Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 09:10 IST, November 29th 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Dons Kasavu Saree During Her Parliament Debut In Wayanad. Why Is The Saree Viral?

Priyanka Gandhi’s parliament debut in Kerala's Kasavu Saree was a symbolic statement that evoked memories of her grandmother Indira Gandhi.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Priyanka Gandhi Dons Kasavu Saree During Her Parliament Debut In Wayanad | Image: PTI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , who recently was elected from Kerala 's Wayanad, dons Kasavu Saree as she took the oath as a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday.

Priyanka Gandhi’s parliament debut fashion choice evoked memories of Indira Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi’s parliament debut in Kerala's Kasavu Saree was a symbolic statement that evoked memories of her grandmother Indira Gandhi, who was often known for her wardrobe choices during her time in Parliament.

The newly elected Congress MP of Wayanad replied, “Yes, I did remembered her (Indira Gandhi), and I also remembered my father”, when asked about her thoughts on her wardrobe choice during the oath-taking ceremony.

All about Kerala's Kasavu Saree that Priyanka Gandhi donned during her parliament debut in Wayanad

A distinctive off-white saree with gold on the border is typically worn by people in Kerela during celebrations, festivals and other special occasions.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Win

The Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi secured a seat in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Updated 09:31 IST, November 29th 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Congress Kerala

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.