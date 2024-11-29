Priyanka Gandhi Dons Kasavu Saree During Her Parliament Debut In Wayanad. Why Is The Saree Viral?

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , who recently was elected from Kerala 's Wayanad, dons Kasavu Saree as she took the oath as a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday.

Priyanka Gandhi’s parliament debut fashion choice evoked memories of Indira Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi’s parliament debut in Kerala's Kasavu Saree was a symbolic statement that evoked memories of her grandmother Indira Gandhi, who was often known for her wardrobe choices during her time in Parliament.

The newly elected Congress MP of Wayanad replied, “Yes, I did remembered her (Indira Gandhi), and I also remembered my father”, when asked about her thoughts on her wardrobe choice during the oath-taking ceremony.

All about Kerala's Kasavu Saree that Priyanka Gandhi donned during her parliament debut in Wayanad

A distinctive off-white saree with gold on the border is typically worn by people in Kerela during celebrations, festivals and other special occasions.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Win