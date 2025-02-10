Radhika Ambani's Dance Moves Steal The Spotlight At Best Friend's Sangeet Ceremony; Grooves To 'Anarkali Disco Chali'

Radhika Ambani's Dance Moves Steal The Spotlight At Best Friend's Sangeet Ceremony: The Choti Bahu of the Ambani family, Radhika Ambani turned heads with her sizzling dance moves to 'Anarkali Disco Chali' at her best friend's sangeet ceremony recently in Mumbai.

In a now-viral video posted on Instagram, Radhika Ambani is seen dancing her heart out with a group of friends at the lavish sangeet ceremony. The video featured a circle of friends performing matching dance steps to a song from the 2012 movie Housefull 2 titled 'Anarkali Disco Chali’.

What Radhika Ambani wore to her best friend’s wedding?

Radhika Ambani arrived at her best friend’s wedding in a stylish, ornate silver lehenga. She paired her gorgeous outfit with diamond bangles and matching earrings for the event. With her bangs in place, Radhika left no stone unturned in achieving a look that was minimal yet stylish.

All About Radhika Ambani

Radhika Ambani is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She officially adopted the Ambani surname after marrying Anant Ambani , the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani .

The couple tied the knot on July 12, 2024, after five months of wedding festivities which included a cruise in Europe. The grand celebration even let the couple earn the title of “India's Wedding of the Year”.

The couple were also included in the “Most Stylish People of 2024" by The New York Times which was released on December 5, 2024.