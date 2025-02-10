Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 09:31 IST, February 10th 2025

Radhika Ambani's Dance Moves Steal The Spotlight At Best Friend's Sangeet Ceremony; Grooves To 'Anarkali Disco Chali'

In a now-viral video posted on Instagram, Radhika Ambani is seen dancing her heart out with a group of friends at the lavish sangeet ceremony.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Radhika Ambani. | Image: Instagram

Radhika Ambani's Dance Moves Steal The Spotlight At Best Friend's Sangeet Ceremony: The Choti Bahu of the Ambani family, Radhika Ambani turned heads with her sizzling dance moves to 'Anarkali Disco Chali' at her best friend's sangeet ceremony recently in Mumbai.

In a now-viral video posted on Instagram, Radhika Ambani is seen dancing her heart out with a group of friends at the lavish sangeet ceremony. The video featured a circle of friends performing matching dance steps to a song from the 2012 movie Housefull 2 titled 'Anarkali Disco Chali’.

What Radhika Ambani wore to her best friend’s wedding?

Radhika Ambani arrived at her best friend’s wedding in a stylish, ornate silver lehenga. She paired her gorgeous outfit with diamond bangles and matching earrings for the event. With her bangs in place, Radhika left no stone unturned in achieving a look that was minimal yet stylish.

All About Radhika Ambani

Radhika Ambani is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She officially adopted the Ambani surname after marrying Anant Ambani , the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani

The couple tied the knot on July 12, 2024, after five months of wedding festivities which included a cruise in Europe. The grand celebration even let the couple earn the title of “India's Wedding of the Year”.

The couple were also included in the “Most Stylish People of 2024" by The New York Times which was released on December 5, 2024.

This isn't the first time Radhika has delighted her fans with her dance moves, previously she also made her fans go gaga when she danced to singer Sunidhi Chauhan’s hit song Sajna Ve Sajna from the film Chameli 2003 last year.

Updated 09:59 IST, February 10th 2025

Nita Ambani Anant Ambani

Recommended

Ed Sheeran Makes Telugu Debut, Croons Chuttamalle At Bengaluru Concert
Entertainment News
Happy Teddy Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, And Images To Share With Partner
Lifestyle News
Punjab Man Dies of Heart Attack While Travelling to US Via Donkey Route
India News
Trump to Announce 25% Tariffs on Steel & Aluminum Escalating Trade War
World News
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi to Lead Interactive Sessions Today
Education News
Ritika Sajdeh's Post After Rohit Sharma's 32nd ODI Ton Goes Viral
SportFit
'JEALOUS' PAK Fans Play Dirty Tricks Over Cuttack's Floodlight Debacle
SportFit
Maha Kumbh: President Murmu To Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Video of Lion Standing on Jeep Goes Viral, Netzens Ask Real or Fake?
Viral News
Assam Government Urges Centre to Establish Divyang University in State
Education News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: