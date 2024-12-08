Radhika-Anant’s Wedding To Return Of Victoria's Secret Show; Internet-Breaking Fashion Moments 2024

Whether things improve or take a turn, the fashion industry always manages to be at the center of attention, with its creativity reaching new heights every year.

In 2024, we witnessed the biggest names in the industry reviving vintage pieces, making surprise runway appearances, pop stars redefining stage style, and Bollywood and Hollywood stars championing Method Dressing.

Take a look at some of the internet-breaking fashion moments of 2024:

Wedding of the century

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani ’s wedding was undoubtedly the wedding of the century, capturing global attention with its grandeur. The mega-celebration spanned seven months, starting with their engagement on December 29, 2023, and culminating in a Mangal Utsav, on July 14, 2024. During this period, the couple and their families showcased fascinating vintage heirlooms, making headlines worldwide.

Surprise runway appearance

At the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, Coperni partnered with Disney to deliver an extraordinary show at Disneyland Paris. Kylie Jenner stole the spotlight as the showstopper for Coperni’s Spring 2025 collection, creating a magical and memorable fashion moment.

The return of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

After a six-year hiatus, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made a triumphant return, blending fashion with nostalgia. Featuring iconic models like Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and others, the show rekindled excitement among fashion enthusiasts and celebrated the timeless allure of supermodels.

Levelling up stage style