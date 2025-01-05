Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:45 IST, January 5th 2025

Radhika Merchant Visits Shrinathji Temple With Parents In A Pink Lahariya Suit

Radhika Merchant oozed subtle elegance through her attire choice on her recent religious visit to Shrinathji Temple, Nathdwara.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Radhika Merchant at Shrinathji Temple with her parentsRadhika Merchant at Shrinathji Temple with her parents | Image: IG

Radhika Merchant, alongside her parents, paid a visit to the Shrinathji Temple situated in Nathdwara. The newest member of the Ambani parivaar oozed subtle elegance through her attire choice. Usually spotted wearing couture pieces, luxe-jewels, Radhika opted for a more minimal look this time, wearing a soothing pink ethnic suit for her recent religious halt. 

During the temple visit with her parents, Radhika's graceful presence quickly captured attention. The look featured a regal rani pink anarkali suit, beautifully combining tradition with sophistication. The long sleeves and split crew neckline were embellished with intricate golden embroidery and delicate zari work, showcasing a level of craftsmanship that's hard to miss. The suit's white lahariya print added a subtle, yet stunning contrast, elevating the overall traditional vibe.

Radhika Ambani with her Parents at Shrinathji Temple, Nathdwara. Image credit: Instagram

Radhika kept her accessories minimal but impactful, choosing diamond stud earrings and a statement ring that added just the right amount of sparkle. Her makeup was soft and flawless, with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a pink lipstick that perfectly complemented her look. A tiny pink bindi added the final touch of grace. Her hair, styled in loose soft curls with a middle parting, completed the ensemble with effortless elegance.

Once again, Radhika proves that less is more—especially when it comes to timeless style. Her visit to the Shrinathji Temple wasn’t just a spiritual one, it was a fashion moment we’ll be talking about for a while.
 

 

 

Updated 14:45 IST, January 5th 2025

Recommended

BJP Candidate Promises Roads as Smooth as Priyanka Vadra's Cheeks
India News
Modi Shares Vision For WAVES With Diljit: Will Make It A Huge Movement
Entertainment News
Major Winter Storm Disrupts Travel, Impacting Over 60 Million in US
World News
Gautam Gambhir Leaves Futures Of Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Up To Them
SportFit
PM Modi Addresses Mega Rally Ahead of Delhi Polls in New Delhi | LIVE
India News
Gujarat Chopper Crash: 3 Dead, Rescue Operations Underway| VIDEO
India News
Gujarat Chopper Crash: 3 Dead as ICG ALH Dhruv Crashes in Porbandar
India News
World Bank to Approve USD 20 Bn Lending Package for Pakistan: Report
World News
Jokic and Nuggets beat the Spurs 122-111 in overtime
SportFit
Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Family Vows To Fight After Wife Granted Bail
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: