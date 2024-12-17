Year Ender 2024: Red Carpet Fashion Moments That Kept Us On The Edge Of Our Seats in 2024: As we draw closer to the end of the year, it's time to look back at some of the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet who ruled the internet.

From actress Alia Bhatt’s modern glam at the Met Gala 2024 to Gigi Hadid’s Off-White Thom Browne gown, here are the standout fashion moments that kept us on the edge of our seats and dropped jaws worldwide.

Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt has not only made a name for herself in Bollywood but has also cemented her presence in Hollywood with her debut film Heart of Stone. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star rarely disappoints her fans, and this year at the Met Gala 2024, she sent her global fanbase into a frenzy with her appearance in a modernized floral saree by renowned designer Sabyasachi. Walking the red carpet with effortless grace, Alia dazzled in a saree featuring a 23-foot train intricately embroidered with semi-precious gemstones.

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid owned the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in an Off-White Thom Browne gown adorned with 3D florals and a dramatic long train. Known for her ability to captivate audiences, Gigi also made waves at the Victoria's Secret Show 2024, leaving fans in awe as she commanded the runway in a stunning custom look and stole the spotlight as a showstopper.

Zendaya

Actress Zendaya turned heads at the premiere of Dune with a sci-fi-inspired look that was nothing short of iconic. Her futuristic ensemble by French designer Thierry Mugler featured sleek panels and LED accents that emitted a soft, otherworldly glow in dim light, an unforgettable red carpet masterpiece.

Miley Cyrus