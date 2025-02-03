Smatterings Of Sparkle And Colour Pop Amid More Subdued Tones On Grammys Red Carpet

LOS ANGELES: The 67th Grammy Awards kicked off Sunday with a red carpet full of black and subdued tones against the backdrop of loss and devastation from the Los Angeles wildfires.

But there was plenty of sparkle and statement looks in huge sleeves and embellishment. The color red had a moment on Haley Kalil and others.

Here’s a few trends and moments from the red carpet:

Sierra Ferrell evokes a bride with no fashion fears

She won BIG with four Grammys. She did it just as BIG in a huge white gown that evoked a way enthusiastic bride with no fashion fears, designed by Jeffrey Kelly Designs.

Ferrell’s dress included huge luminescent sleeves, pearl embellishment all over and a matching choker piece. And she didn’t forget her bold bride’s veil: a head piece with pearls and flower touches above large pearl chandelier earrings. And she had a scepter, where she stashed her acceptance speech.

“Honestly this is kind of hilarious,” she joked after returning to the stage for a third time. “Yikes!” she started her fourth acceptance speech.

Chappell Roan is a whole mood

Chappell Roan arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She walked in a vintage look from Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture, long wavy red hair flowing down her back. Her signature white powder makeup was full of color: yellows and blues and pinks and reds.

Roan’s look had touches of teal and images of Degas’ dancers on the skirt. It was Gaultier vintage from spring 2003.

“The singer has become known for her bold, artistic red carpet choices that reflect her unique sense of style and personality, and tonight was no exception,” said Claire Stern Milch, digital director for Elle.

Roan’s gown is from spring 2003. It was first worn by Beyoncé in Elle that April. The two are up against each other for Grammys.

Jaden Smith arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Young Smiths: Jaden wears a castle, and Willow goes classic young Hollywood

Jaden Smith walked the red carpet in Louis Vuitton with a large black castle on his head, his face peeking out. His sister, Willow Smith, was at his side. She went for classic young Hollywood in a tiny, sparkling black two piece with a long matching coat.

Willow wore her hair loose and natural as she worked her itty bitty look, a pair of towering black platform sandals on her feet.

Ye and Bianca Censori hit the carpet

Kanye Ye and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no stranger to causing a scene at the Grammys.

Ye and his partner, Bianca Censori, took the spotlight with her barely there transparent dress that left nothing to the imagination. Censori is known for causing a stir with her sheer street style.

At the Grammys, she dropped her dark fur coat to reveal her exposed backside to the flash of cameras.

Red was a vibe

Kacey Musgraves recieves award at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Red is an enduring trend in fashion of late, thanks to Taylor Swift’s commitment to the color at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games. And it had a moment at the Grammys.

Among other vibes: swingy and sparkly metallics. Kacey Musgraves represented in a long, gold belted skirt paired with a simple white muscle T-shirt. Musgraves’ look hails from Ralph Lauren Collection for spring 2025.

Jacob Collier’s suit of many colors

Jacob Collier arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Collier was a bright spot. Really bright. He wore a heavily sequined coat of many colors with matching trousers, his hair sticking up high and proud.

He’s part of a crew honoring the late Quincy Jones, who helped launch his career when he was still a teen.

“Quincy is the man, as we all know. Quincy is the king,” he said.

Collier is nominated in the album of the year category.

Jones died in 2024.