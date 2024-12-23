Udaipur Wedding: PV Sindhu, Husband Venkata Datta Tie Knot In Golden-Hued Traditional Ensembles

Ace Indian badminton player PV Sindhu and entrepreneur Venkat Datta Sai got tied the knot on 22 December in a royal-themed wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan .

The wedding was a star-studded celebration of two souls promising to dedicate rest of their lives together in the presence of their closest friends and family. The sneak-peek into PV Sindhu's wedding happened through the first photograph of the newlywed couple, which was shared by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

PV Sindhu, Venkata Datta Sai tie knot in golden-themed traditional wedding

Amidst the royal elegance found in every edifice, and natural beauty embedded in the 'City Of Lakes' Udaipur, PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai became life partners donning golden-hued wedding attires rooted in Telugu culture. The groom wore a golden-hued designer, patterned kurta, pairing it with a dhoti, hand-crafted shawl. To complete the wedding look off, entrepreneur Sai, opted for a man-bun.

Ina an ode to Indian bridal fashion, and effort to compliment her husband's look, PV Sindhu was dressed in a culturally symbolic golden saree, paired with traditional earrings, and mang tikka.

What we know about PV Sindhu's groom Venkata Datta Sai?