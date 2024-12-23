Published 14:11 IST, December 23rd 2024
Udaipur Wedding: PV Sindhu, Husband Venkata Datta Tie Knot In Golden-Hued Traditional Ensembles
Know all about PV Sindhu, and Venkata Datta Sai's wedding celebrations and choice of attires on their special day in the majestic city of Udaipur.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Ace Indian badminton player PV Sindhu and entrepreneur Venkat Datta Sai got tied the knot on 22 December in a royal-themed wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan .
The wedding was a star-studded celebration of two souls promising to dedicate rest of their lives together in the presence of their closest friends and family. The sneak-peek into PV Sindhu's wedding happened through the first photograph of the newlywed couple, which was shared by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
PV Sindhu, Venkata Datta Sai tie knot in golden-themed traditional wedding
Amidst the royal elegance found in every edifice, and natural beauty embedded in the 'City Of Lakes' Udaipur, PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai became life partners donning golden-hued wedding attires rooted in Telugu culture. The groom wore a golden-hued designer, patterned kurta, pairing it with a dhoti, hand-crafted shawl. To complete the wedding look off, entrepreneur Sai, opted for a man-bun.
Ina an ode to Indian bridal fashion, and effort to compliment her husband's look, PV Sindhu was dressed in a culturally symbolic golden saree, paired with traditional earrings, and mang tikka.
What we know about PV Sindhu's groom Venkata Datta Sai?
According to Linkedln, Venkata Datta Sai works at Posidex Technologies in Hyderabad as an executive director. He pursued a diploma in Liberal Arts and Science/Liberal Studies from Foundation of Liberal and Management Education, and has also finished his BBA Accounting and Finance from Flame University Bachelor of Business Administration in 2018. Later, he did his Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.
Updated 14:17 IST, December 23rd 2024