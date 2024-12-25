Year Ender 2024: Gen-Z Fashion Trends That'll Elevate Your New Year's Look

Aesthetics, self-expression and a blend of art and creativity are some buzzwords that circulate a Gen-Z's fashion sensibilities. As youngster's look to end 2024 at the peak of their styling game, lets' take a cue from India's Gen-Z fashion icons from Shubman Gill to Ananya Pandey.

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina does justice to an all-black suit through his photogenic features, and personality. Keeping fashion simple works, and it can still hold its own as an ensemble that announces the entry of the star of the night.

Vedant Mahajan

MVM Entertainment founder Vedant Mahajan's taste for sleek, tailored black suits has made him a fashion icon. His embellished black coat at a star-studded event is an excellent example of how to balance sophistication with a touch of flair, making it a perfect outfit for an upscale New Year ’s party.

Shubman Gill

Cricketer Shubman Gill is all about relaxed, effortless style. His black T-shirt paired with a charcoal grey denim jacket and jeans epitomizes laid-back chic. A great option for those who prefer comfort without sacrificing style, this look is perfect for more casual gatherings.

Ananya Panday

For those seeking glamour, Ananya Panday’s metallic gold bralette and mermaid-style skirt is a showstopper. The actress combines modern elegance with a timeless silhouette, offering a stunning red-carpet-worthy look for those looking to turn heads.

Alaya F