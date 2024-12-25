Published 21:39 IST, December 25th 2024
Year Ender 2024: Gen-Z Fashion Trends That'll Elevate Your New Year's Look
From Alaya F's bespoke black gown to Shubman Gill's charcoal grey layer-up game, take a cue on new year styling from India's Gen-Z fashion icons.
Aesthetics, self-expression and a blend of art and creativity are some buzzwords that circulate a Gen-Z's fashion sensibilities. As youngster's look to end 2024 at the peak of their styling game, lets' take a cue from India's Gen-Z fashion icons from Shubman Gill to Ananya Pandey.
Vedang Raina
Vedang Raina does justice to an all-black suit through his photogenic features, and personality. Keeping fashion simple works, and it can still hold its own as an ensemble that announces the entry of the star of the night.
Vedant Mahajan
MVM Entertainment founder Vedant Mahajan's taste for sleek, tailored black suits has made him a fashion icon. His embellished black coat at a star-studded event is an excellent example of how to balance sophistication with a touch of flair, making it a perfect outfit for an upscale New Year ’s party.
Shubman Gill
Cricketer Shubman Gill is all about relaxed, effortless style. His black T-shirt paired with a charcoal grey denim jacket and jeans epitomizes laid-back chic. A great option for those who prefer comfort without sacrificing style, this look is perfect for more casual gatherings.
Ananya Panday
For those seeking glamour, Ananya Panday’s metallic gold bralette and mermaid-style skirt is a showstopper. The actress combines modern elegance with a timeless silhouette, offering a stunning red-carpet-worthy look for those looking to turn heads.
Alaya F
Knowing your personality and making it resonate through your attire choice is an art that Alaya F has aced. In a bespoke black gown with a deep neckline, full sleeves, and cheeky thigh-high slit. Further, the Srikanth actress complimented her look with ear cuffs, and finger rings, meanwhile her charming legs shined through in every elegant step she took.
