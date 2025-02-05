Aero India 2025: When, Where, And How To Buy Tickets For Biennial Aerospace And Defence Exhibition

Aero India 2025: Aero India is an aerospace and defence exhibition that takes place every two years in Bengaluru. This year, Aero India 2025 is scheduled to occur from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station.

What happens at Aero India?

The biennial aerospace and defence exhibition showcases modern advancements in aviation technology while fostering international collaboration. This event features captivating air shows and aviation exhibitions that attract an audience from around the globe, including defence officials, international leaders, aviation enthusiasts, and more.

Date and Venue of Aero India 2025

Aero India 2025 will take place from February 10 to February 14. And with February 13 and 14 open for visitors to watch aerial displays and explore exhibitions, the ministry is all set to mesmerize audiences. So, gear up, put on your suits, and head to the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

How to buy tickets for the biennial aerospace and defence exhibition?

Here's all you need to know about how to book tickets for the much-anticipated Aero India 2025:

Visit the official website of Aero India, i.e. aeroindia.gov.in.

“Visitor Registration” and register yourself.

Choose the type of pass you want from the options which include Business , General Public, and ADVA (Aerospace & Defence Visitors Association).

Provide personal details, such as your name, contact number, nationality, and organization details.

Complete the registration process by paying Rs 1000/-.

A confirmation email with essential pass details will be sent upon successful registration.

800 exhibitions from over 15 countries are expected