Chinese New Year 2025: When Is Spring Festival? Dates, Significance, Animal Of The Year, And More

Chinese New Year 2025: A significant festival in China and among the East Asian communities across borders, Chinese New Year - also known as Spring Festival spans 15 days. The celebrations are filled with a joyful get-together and memories, vibrant parades, several cultural activities, and traditional rituals observed for centuries by the Chinese community.

Here’s all you need to know about the much-anticipated Chinese New Year 2025 festival!

When is the Chinese New Year 2025?

As per the Chinese Lunar Calendar, in 2025, the Chinese New Year festival will begin on 29th February and continue till 12th February. According to the China Public Holiday List, the public holiday will run from 28th January to 4th February.

(When is the Chinese New Year 2025? Image: Pexels)

Spring Festival 2025: Significance

The Chinese New Year festival is a cornerstone of Chinese culture, it is a celebration when the community comes together to persevere the age-old stories, religious beliefs, historical events, key values, and ethics that are often passed down orally for generations.

Chinese New Year 2025: Animal of the Year

The Chinese New Year animal plays a crucial role in the Spring Festival celebrations, with each year symbolized by one of the 12 creatures from the Chinese Zodiac.

In 2025, the 'Year of the Wood Snake' is forecasted, to represent a period of transformation, growth, and self-reflection in China.

According to legend, individuals born in a particular zodiac year are believed to share characteristics with that year's animal.

(Lantern festival. Image: Pexels)

Spring Festival 2025: How Is Chinese New Year celebrated?

The Spring Festival brings together families and friends from far and near for the eagerly awaited celebration of the year. A highlight of the festivities is the reunion dinners, featuring tables laden with traditional dishes such as dumplings, fish, rice cakes, and more. Another key element of the festival is the parades, where vibrant lions and dragons dance in vivid red colours.

During this auspicious time, people exchange red envelopes filled with money, symbolizing luck and prosperity. On the final day of the festival, people gather in various locations throughout China to participate in the enchanting Lantern Festival.