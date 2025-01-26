Happy Republic Day 2025: Wishes, Messages, Quotes And More To Share With Your Family And Friends

Happy Republic Day 2025: Every year on January 26 Indians mark Republic Day. On this day in 1950, our constitution was enacted after freedom from British Rule. The constitution replaced the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing document of India, thus turning the nation from a dominion into a republic, following its independence from the British Raj in 1947. This date was chosen because the Indian National Congress proclaimed Purna Swaraj (complete independence) on that date in 1930. This year, we are celebrating the 76th Republic Day. To mark this day, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, greetings and quotes you can send to your family and friends.

Republic Day 2025 Wishes

Happy Republic Day 2025! Let us come together to celebrate the spirit of unity, liberty, and democracy that makes India truly incredible.

"Freedom, faith, and fraternity – let’s cherish them this Republic Day!"

Democracy is not a privilege but a responsibility. This Republic Day, let’s pledge to be the citizens our Constitution envisioned—aware, active, and united.

Wishing you a proud and patriotic Republic Day! Let’s remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and work together for a prosperous India.

A republic is not just a system of governance; it is a promise to uphold liberty, justice, and unity. Let us renew our commitment to a stronger India. Jai Hind!

Let us pledge to uphold the ideals of our Constitution and contribute to the progress and prosperity of our beloved nation.

On this special day, I hope our hearts always remember the sacrifices that were made to build this nation.

May the ideals of our Republic inspire us to be better citizens and contribute to the growth and harmony of India. Jai Hind!

Let’s take pride in our glorious past and commit ourselves to an even brighter future for our nation.

This Republic Day, let us celebrate our freedom and democracy with pride and gratitude. Wishing you a day filled with patriotism and joy!

Republic Day 2025 Messages

Let's pledge together to create a better India for our future generation.

"Feel proud to be an Indian, today and always. Jai Hind!"

Celebrating 76 years of democracy with gratitude and hope. Happy Republic Day.

"Celebrate the day that brought us liberty, justice, and equality."

May this Republic Day bring unity, peace, brotherhood, and progress to our hearts and the nation.

"The strength of India lies in its diversity. Happy Republic Day!"

Let’s make our forefathers proud by being responsible and dedicated citizens. Jai Hind!

I hope we can transform the dream of a better and prosperous nation into a reality.

Let's all pledge to build a future that honours the vision of our freedom fighters.

Happy Republic Day to the youth of India! You are the torchbearers of our nation’s future.

Republic Day 2025 Quotes

Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it." – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"Democracy is not merely a form of government; it is primarily a mode of associated living." – B.R. Ambedkar

"The Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age." – B.R. Ambedkar

"We are Indians, firstly and lastly." – B.R. Ambedkar

"A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." – Mahatma Gandhi

"Be the change that you wish to see in the world." – Mahatma Gandhi

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes." – Mahatma Gandhi

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire its citizens." – Sarojini Naidu