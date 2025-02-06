Happy Rose Day 2025: Romantic Quotes, Messages And Images To Share With Your Partner As Valentine's Week Kicks Off

Valentine's Week kicks off on February 7 with Rose Day, where couples exchange roses and bouquets, with each rose colour holding a special meaning. The occasion can be made extra special with curated wishes, images and romantic messages which you can share with your partner on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other messaging apps.

Happy Rose Day 2025: Romantic quotes to share with your partner



1. I hate biochemistry because there is no chapter on roses.

~Farooq A. Shiekh

2. “The rose is a rose from the time it is a seed to the time it dies. Within it, at all times, it contains its whole potential. It seems to be constantly in the process of change: yet at each state, at each moment, it is perfectly all right as it is.”

~Paulo Coelho

3. Loveliest of lovely things are on earth that soonest pass away. The rose that lives its little hour is prized beyond the sculptured flower."

~William C. Bryant

4. “Give her two red roses, each with a note. The first note says For the woman I love and the second, For my best friend.”

~Saint Augustine

5. “She said that she would dance with me if I brought her red roses, but in all my garden there is no red rose.”

~Oscar Wilde

6. “Love and a red rose can’t be hid.”

~Thomas Holcroft

7 "I am a rose, you are my thorns, clutching to me, protecting me."

~Bernice Ellrick.

8 “I will stop loving you only when a deaf painter manages to paint the noise of a rose petal falling on a glass floor of a castle never existed.”

~Jim Morrison

9 ."Rose is a rose is a rose is a rose."

~Gertrude Stein

10. “O, the red rose is a falcon, and the white rose is a dove.”

~John Boyle O'Reilly

Happy Rose Day 2025: Romantic messages to share with your partner



1. You are the highlight of my day, every single day. I love you today and forever.

2. As we celebrate Rose Day, I just want to say that you light up my world with your presence, my love.

3. Happy Rose Day to the most beautiful rose in my life.

4. I love you today and forever, my love. Happy Rose Day to the most beautiful woman in this world.

5. No single rose compares to the beauty that you hold. I love you.

6. You are my rose, blooming with love and beauty. Happy Rose Day, love.

7. No words can express how much I love you, just like no rose can match your beauty!

8. May our love be as fresh and fragrant as a blooming rose. Happy Rose Day, my darling!

9. Just like this rose, my love for you is fresh, pure, and beautiful. Happy Rose Day!

10. With this rose, I give you all my love, now and forever. Happy Rose Day, my love!