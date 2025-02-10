Published 07:43 IST, February 10th 2025
Happy Teddy Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, And Images To Share With Your Partner
Happy Teddy Day 2025: Teddy Day falls on the fourth day of the Valentine’s Week Calendar, i.e. 10 February. And one of the most frequently asked questions on the internet is “Why do people buy bears as Valentine's Day gifts?”
Teddy bears are soft and cuddly; they symbolize care, affection, companionship, and emotional support. And so, lovers dedicate this day to expressing love through the timeless gifting of a teddy bear to their partners.
Regardless of who you're gifting a teddy bear to, whether it's a romantic partner, family member, sister, or friend, if you're considering a teddy as an option, it brings with it security, a promise of love, and lifelong memories.
Teddy Day Wishes
- Sending you as warm and comforting as a teddy bear's hug. Happy Valentine's Week Love.
- Happy Teddy Day 2025, my sweetheart. May your life bring blessings to everyone whose path you cross, filling their hearts with joy and warmth, just like you do for me every day.
- Rise and shine Teddy. Sending you a warm hug and kisses on Teddy Day.
- May your day be as sweet as this Teddy. Happy Teddy Day 2025!
- Happy Teddy Day 2025, my love. A little touch of softness and a sprinkle of cheer just for you, my lovely wife.
Teddy Day Images
Teddy Day Quotes
- “The heart has its reasons which reason knows nothing of.” -Blaise Pascal
- “What is love? It is the morning and the evening star.” -Sinclair Lewis
- “To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.” -David Viscott
- “You might not have been my first love but you were the love that made all other loves seem irrelevant.” -Rupi Kaur
- “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” -Harry Burns
