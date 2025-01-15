Indian Army Day 2025: Know History, Theme And Significance Associated With The Day

Indian Army Day 2025: Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to commemorate the occasion when Lieutenant General Kodandera M. Cariappa took charge as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, in 1949.

Indian Army Day 2025: Theme

Parade by Indian Army | Image: indianarmy.nic.in

This year marks the 77th anniversary of the Indian Army Day and will be observed under the theme “Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena” which translates to "Strong India, Capable Army."

The much-awaited Indian Army Day 2025 Parade will take place in Pune, home to the Southern Command Headquarters and the National Defence Academy ( NDA ).

Additionally, the Indian Army contingent will showcase advanced equipment and strategies at Delhi’s Cariappa Parade Ground. The day will feature a vibrant lineup of events, including parades, ethnic dances, military drills, and exhibitions highlighting the Army’s capabilities and traditions.

Significance of Indian Army Day

The Commander-in-Chief is the highest military official responsible for overseeing the nation’s armed forces. The official handle of the Indian Army on X published a post on Indian Army Day with the caption “Indian Army today celebrates the 77th #ArmyDay with unwavering resolve and commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. On this solemn occasion, we also pay homage to the #Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the Nation. Their courage, sacrifice, and devotion to duty remain a source of inspiration for generations to come.”