Lohri 2025: PM Modi Celebrates Harvest Festival In Delhi's Narayana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Happy Lohri wishes to everyone while participating in a Lohri celebration programme held in Narayana, Delhi.

He tweeted, "Lohri has special significance for all people, especially those of North India. It is a symbol of renewal and hope. It is also associated with agriculture and our hardworking farmers.

"This evening, I got the opportunity to attend a Lohri event in Narayana, Delhi. People from different walks of life, especially youth and women, participated in the celebration. Happy Lohri to everyone!"



Earlier, the Prime Minister participated in a Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of Telangana BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy's residence.

In a post on X, Modi tweeted, “Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme.”