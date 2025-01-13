Published 21:57 IST, January 13th 2025
Lohri 2025: PM Modi Celebrates Harvest Festival In Delhi's Narayana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Happy Lohri wishes after partaking in a programme that celebrated this harvest festival in Narayana, Delhi.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Happy Lohri wishes to everyone while participating in a Lohri celebration programme held in Narayana, Delhi.
He tweeted, "Lohri has special significance for all people, especially those of North India. It is a symbol of renewal and hope. It is also associated with agriculture and our hardworking farmers.
"This evening, I got the opportunity to attend a Lohri event in Narayana, Delhi. People from different walks of life, especially youth and women, participated in the celebration. Happy Lohri to everyone!"
Earlier, the Prime Minister participated in a Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of Telangana BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy's residence.
In a post on X, Modi tweeted, “Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme.”
“People across India celebrate Sankranti and Pongal with great fervour. It is a celebration of gratitude, abundance and renewal, deeply rooted in the agricultural traditions of our culture. My best wishes for Sankranti and Pongal. Wishing everyone happiness, good health and a prosperous harvest season ahead,” he said.
Updated 21:57 IST, January 13th 2025