Maha Kumbh 2025: Above 3.5 Crore Devotees take dip, First 'Amrit Snan' Held On Makar Sankranti

Mahakumbh 2025: Seers from various 'akharas' took the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti as an unbroken stream of people converged at the Triveni Sangam on this occasion that bore witness to 3.5 crore devotees taking a dip.

Leading most of the akharas were ash-smeared Naga sadhus or naked seers who mesmerised onlookers with their discipline and mastery of traditional weapons.

From skilfully wielding spears and swords to energetically playing the 'damru', their demonstrations were a vibrant celebration of age-old traditions, an official statement said.

Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara were the first ones to take 'Amrit Snan'. Thirteen akharas are participating in the Maha Kumbh.

The Amrit Snan began in the 'Brahma Mahurat' around 3 am with the icy waters of the Triveni Sangam hardly a deterrent for the devouts.

Rose petals were showered from helicopters on the devotees during their 'Amrit Snan'.

Mahanirvani Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Chetangiri Maharaj told PTI, "The full Kumbh is held in Prayagraj every 12 years, but the Mahakumbh occurs once every 144 years after 12 full Kumbhs. It is a rare blessing for devotees to partake in this holy event. Sixty-eight Mahamandaleshwars and thousands of sadhus from Mahanirvani Akhara participated in the Amrit Snan."

Mahant Ravindra Puri of Niranjani Akhara shared, "Thirty-five Mahamandaleshwars and thousands of Naga sadhus from Niranjani Akhara participated in the Amrit Snan."

Former minister and Niranjani Akhara's Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said, "The crowd of youth at the ghats signifies the deep faith in Sanatan Dharma. Whenever Sanatan Dharma has faced challenges, youth and seers have come forward to defend it."

After Niranjani and Anand Akharas, thousands of saints from Juna Akhara, Avahan Akhara, and Panchagni Akhara performed their Amrit Snan. Members of the Kinnar Akhara also took a holy dip alongside Juna Akhara, led by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri, who arrived at the ghat in a grand chariot, followed by groups of Naga sadhus.

Devotees from abroad were also among those who took the holy dip to embrace Shahi Snan.

Celebrated on January 14 every year, Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun into Capricorn, signifying the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. It is a harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God and holds immense cultural and spiritual significance.

Previously known as 'Shahi Snan,' the 'Amrit Snan' is a ceremonial holy dip performed by saints and devotees at sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh. It is believed to cleanse sins and provide spiritual merit, attracting millions of Hindu pilgrims to partake in this ritual.

"I am happy to be here. All thanks to my (Indian) husband. I am into yoga for last 20 years but now I have got the opportunity to know about Maha Kumbh. This experience is very unique and I feel grateful. It's a good opportunity to get 'Moksh'," Pinelopi Khanna, a Greek national told PTI Videos as she participated in the 'Amrit Snan'.



The present edition of the Kumbh is being held after 12 years, though seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious.