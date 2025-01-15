'Maha Kumbh Greatest Event On Planet': Spiritual Leader Sadhguru Thrilled To Arrive In Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday likened Maha Kumbh Mela as the 'greatest event on the planet', whilst sharing his visit to Prayagraj would mark his third Purna Kumbh experience.

"This is the 3rd Purna Kumbh I'm attending. 2000, then 2012. Being a 'bharatiya,' how can you avoid Maha Kumbh? It's the greatest event on the planet," said Sadhguru.

"This is the only place, the only civilization, where these many people aspire for 'mukti,' for liberation. They're not wanting to go to heaven or looking for the pleasures of heaven, they're just looking for freedom. This is the most fantastic thing. They should inspire the whole world in this direction. I'm here for 2 days," the Mysore-born spiritual guru said.

Devotees continued to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the third day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh that began on January 13.