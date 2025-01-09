Makar Sankranti 2025: Significance, Date, Shubh Muhurat And Traditions

Makar Sankranti 2025: A significant festival in the Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti marks the end of the winter season and the beginning of bright sunny days. It usually falls on the 14th or 15th of January every year, when the sun enters Capricorn.

What is the significance of Makar Sankranti?

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival where this time of year crops have already been sown and people gather to socialize, take care of the cattle, and celebrate the hard work they have put in.

Makar Sankranti 2025. Image: FreePik

Makar Sankranti 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, this year Makar Sankranti will fall on the 14th of January. The Shubh Muhurat of Makara Sankranti Punya Kala starts at 9:03 AM and ends at 5:46 PM which is 8 hours 42 mins.

And Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala starts at 9:03 AM and ends at 10:48 AM which is a duration of 1 hour 45 mins.

