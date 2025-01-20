Martin Luther King Jr Day Coincides With Trump’s Inauguration: What's Open And Shut Across The US?

Donald Trump 's inaugural event on January 20, 2025, not only marks his return to the oval office as it also coincides with the Martin Luther King Jr Day, which honours the legacy of the civil rights leader that pioneered racial equality in the United States.

While Dr. King’s actual birthday is January 15, the federal holiday is celebrated on a different date due to the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which former US President Lyndon B Johnson signed into law in 1968 to make many federal holidays fall on Mondays.

Introduced just days after Dr King’s assassination in 1968, the legislation to make Martin Luther King Jr Day, a federal holiday took 15 years to transform into a law in 1983, and the first national observance followed in 1986. In 1999, all the 50 U.S states officially recognized the holiday.

Is Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federally recognized holiday?

Martin Luther King Jr Day is a federal holiday that witnesses the closure of most government premises and non-critical services. Essential services like law enforcement and emergency operations continues as on any given day.

Is the stock market open or shut?

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are shut on Martin Luther King Jr Day. Meanwhile, banking services such as Wells Fargo, Citibank, and TD Bank branches are also shut down on January 20. However, to ensure essential purchases are not hindered ATMs and online banking platforms will continue to operate.

Are schools closed on January 20, 2025?

Most schools across the United States will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK) as a holiday. Many districts encourage students to participate in community service activities or engage in programs that educate them about Dr King’s legacy.

Are mail services operational on MLK Day?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will not deliver or process mail on January 20, 2025, as it is a federal holiday. FedEx and UPS will have modified operations, with limited services available. UPS Express Critical services and select FedEx specialty services, such as Freight and Office, will remain active, but most domestic ground and air shipping will be paused.

Is UPS shut down on MLK Day?