National Women’s Day 2025: Why Is This Day Celebrated On 13 February In India?

National Women's Day 2025: The National Women’s Day is observed every year on 13 February, to commemorate the birth anniversary of poet and Indian political activist Sarojini Naidu, popularly known as the Nightingale of India.

Why is National Women’s Day celebrated on 13 February in India?

National Women’s Day is celebrated in India on 13 February to give respect to Sarojini Naidu for her contribution towards struggles faced by women in general, women’s rights, etc.

Sarojini Naidu.

The Nightingale of India was born to a scientist and educator, Aghorenath Chattopadhyay, in 1879 in Hyderabad. Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi gave the nickname Nightingale of India to Sarojini Naidu because of her excellence in poetry.

As an Indian political activist, she was also an important figure in significant freedom movements such as the Non-Cooperation Movement and Salt Satyagraha.