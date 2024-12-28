New Year 2025: Best Parties, Live Concerts To Celebrate In Delhi-NCR

With three days to go before we ring in the new year, countdown to 2025 has officially begun and Delhiites await the chance to groove to the tunes of their favourite Bollywood music and international artists hits, whilst relishing the best of culinary treats, and drinks as part of their new year festivities. Check out which new year live concert, open-air party or city's top nightclub is more your style.

Starry Affair: Bollywood Dreams Under the Stars

Looking for a chic yet intimate night under the twinkling sky? Head to The Terrace, Zone Connect for a magical Bollywood-themed soirée. Perfect for couples and close friends, this party brings together soulful tunes, an unlimited buffet, and flowing drinks. It’s romance, glam, and fun rolled into one.

Date & Time: December 31, 8 PM

Venue: Zone Connect, Saket, Delhi

Tickets: ₹2,000 onwards

Dhvani Bhanushali Live: Glitz meets glam

Brace yourself for an epic night as pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali takes the stage at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel. Think electrifying live music, a high-energy DJ set, global cuisine stations, and premium drinks galore. If you’re all about star-studded extravagance, this is where you need to be.

Date & Time: December 31, 8:30 PM

Venue: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi

Tickets: ₹2,500 onwards

Tequila & Tunes: Party fever in Noida

For those who live for vibrant nightlife, Trippy Tequila in Noida is throwing a bash like no other. Groove to live DJ sets, sip on signature cocktails, and count down to midnight in full party mode.

Date & Time: December 31, 8 PM

Venue: Trippy Tequila, Noida

Tickets: ₹2,499 onwards

Aastha Gill at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram

Start 2025 on a luxurious note with a high-energy performance by Aastha Gill. This party comes with all the bells and whistles—chart-topping hits, a grand buffet, endless premium drinks, and even an optional overnight stay.

Date & Time: December 31, 7 PM

Venue: The Leela Ambience, Gurugram

Tickets: ₹4,099 onwards

Privee presents Deep Jandu

For the ultimate party vibes, Privee is the place to be. With Deep Jandu on the deck, you’ll be grooving till the first sunrise of 2025. Expect a glamorous crowd, killer beats, and an atmosphere that screams celebration.