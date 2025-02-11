Published 08:10 IST, February 11th 2025
Promise Day 2025: Quotes, Wishes, And Images To Celebrate This Special Day
Promise Day also serves as a reminder to stay through to your word and to be loyal in relationships, regardless of whether it is a romantic relationship or...
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Promise Day 2025: Promise Day is a part of Valentine’s Week, it falls on February 11 every year but on a different day. Promise Day is dedicated to making heartfelt promises of love, trust, and commitment to your love.
Promise Day also serves as a reminder to stay through to your word and to be loyal in relationships, regardless of whether it is a romantic relationship, friendship, or family bonding.
Promise Day Quotes
“Promises are the foundation of trust.”
“Each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” - Rosemonde Gerard
“I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” - John Green
“A promise is a cloud; fulfillment is rain.”
“Relationship is an art. The dream that two people create is more difficult to master than one.” -
Don Miguel Ruiz
“One is loved because one is loved. No reason is needed for loving.” - Paulo Coelho
“Keep every promise you make and only make promises you can keep.” -
Anthony Hitt
“When you put your arms around me, you let me know there's nothing in this world I can't do” - Keith Urban
"To the man that loved this woman after heartbreak, Thanks for all you didn't have to do." - Kelsea Ballerini
“She knew she loved him when ‘home’ went from being a place to being a person.” - E. Leventhal
Promise Day Images
Promise Day Wishes
Happy Promise Day 2025! Sending warm hugs and wishes on Promise Day.
I promise to love and cherish you today, tomorrow, and always. Happy Promise Day 2025!
Through every high and low, I promise to have your back, my love. Happy Promise Day!
Happy Promise Day 2025! My quirky and jolly sweetheart.
May this Promise Day bring us closer even more than ever before. Happy Promise Day 2025!
Updated 08:29 IST, February 11th 2025