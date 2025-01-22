Republic Day 2025: How To Book Parade And Beating Retreat Tickets Both Online And Offline? Dates, Timings, And Locations

Republic Day 2025: This year, India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26, with the theme “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas". The much-anticipated day will feature several dignitaries, including Prabowo Subianto, the newly elected President of Indonesia, who will be the chief guest for the occasion.

Every year on this day, in addition to speeches, awards, and fly-past among many other activities, a special parade is held to witness.

Are you preparing and planning to attend the grand celebration of the 76th Republic Day Parade or Beating Retreat? The Ministry of Defence offers both online and offline modes to purchase tickets for the Parade and Beating Retreat. Here are all the essential details you need at your fingertips to spend the day mindfully.

Dates, Timings, Locations, and Ticket Price

26.01.2025 - Republic Day Parade - Priced at Rs. 100/- and Rs. 20/-

28.01.2025 - Beating Retreat (Full Dress Rehearsal) - Priced at Rs 20/-

29.01.2025 - Beating Retreat - Priced at Rs. 100/-

How to book Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat tickets online?

For online purchases, visit the government's official website https://aamantran.mod.gov.in/login or download the Aamantran mobile app.

Choose the event you’d like to attend - Parade/Beating Retreat.

Enter your credentials such as mobile number and verification.

Make your payment based on the type of your ticket.

Republic Day 2025: How to book Parade and Beating Retreat tickets offline?

To book your tickets in an offline mode, you can visit these five designated counters in Delhi:

Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2)

Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No 3)

Jantar Mantar (Near Main Gate)

Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1)

Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (Gate No 7 & 8)