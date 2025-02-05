Published 18:02 IST, February 5th 2025
Single On Valentine's Day? We've Got You Covered, 5 Activities To Indulge In On Your Own
Single on Valentines day? Even if you are single on this February 14, you can do many things that will make you feel the love all around you.
Valentine’s Week is all about your love, self-love and family’s love. One can choose to spread love on this day by doing several other things. If you are single and wondering about what to do this Valentine’s Day, here’s a list of things that you can choose to do to enjoy the day to the fullest.
5 Things singles can pamper themselves on the day of love
1. Take up a new hobby
Taking up new hobby and trying it out is good for mental and physical health. Activities like pottery, painting, learning to play new music instrument gives life satisfaction, lower stress and improved wellness.
2. Book a spa appointment
A little self-care is always good and that too pampering yourself on the day of love is all the more a great start. Be it massage, manicure, pedicure or facial will bring out a positive aspect from within.
3. Visit to book store
Apart from movie or series binging, heading to a local bookstore and buying favourite comics be it of horror, suspense or crime genre.
4. Visit to museums
Going around the city and visiting museums that aligns with your interests such as art, history or science. Knowing about different cultures, sciences and achievements.
5. Dinner date with best friend
Nothing that a date with your best friend cannot fix. Also, the love and compassion provided by your bestfriend is something that you can always celebrate.
Doll up, go to a fancy restaurant, and order from the special Valentine's Day menu.
