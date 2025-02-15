Updated 11:49 IST, February 15th 2025
Slap Day 2025: Are You Ready To Kick Off Anti-Valentine's Week?
Whether you’re embracing the fun or just taking a lighthearted break from all things romantic, Anti-Valentine’s Week offers a different kind of celebration.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Share
15 February: Valentine’s Week may have been all about love, but as it ends, Anti-Valentine’s Week begins. This annual observance kicks off on 15 February and runs until 21 February, culminating in Breakup Day.
What is 15 February in Anti-Valentine’s Week?
Every year, 15 February marks the beginning of Anti-Valentine’s Week with Slap Day. This day is all about poking fun at forced romance and rejecting societal pressure to conform to traditional ideas of love.
How to celebrate Slap Day?
There are plenty of fun ways to mark Slap Day, here are some ideas:
- Share funny memes with friends and family.
- Send a humorous write-up to your friends or even your ex, but only if you’re on good terms.
- Go all out and throw a slap-themed party.
- Since Slap Day falls on a weekend this year, you might prefer to stay in and unwind. Why not watch some anti-love movies with your favourite people?
Full list of the Anti-Valentine’s Week Calendar 2025
Just as Valentine’s Week lasts for eight days, Anti-Valentine’s Week spans seven days, each with its own theme:
- Slap Day – 15 February
- Kick Day – 16 February
- Perfume Day – 17 February
- Flirt Day – 18 February
- Confession Day – 19 February
- Missing Day – 20 February
- Breakup Day – 21 February
Whether you’re embracing the fun or just taking a lighthearted break from all things romantic, Anti-Valentine’s Week offers a different kind of celebration.
Published 11:49 IST, February 15th 2025