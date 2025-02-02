Published 19:32 IST, February 2nd 2025
Valentine's Day 2025: Rose Day To Kiss Day, Full Schedule For The Week Of Love
Valentine's Day which is celebrated on February 14 every year is a happy and romantic day dedicated to love and connection. It is celebrated for 1 week.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Valentine's Week is around the corner and the lovebirds have started preparing for the 7-day love festival. During this week, couple present their partners with gifts and shower love on each other. However, some wait for this week to pop the question to their crush. While Valentine's Day falls on February 14, the celebrations will start a week ahead from February 7.
Valentine’s week schedule
Day 1: February 7, Rose Day
Day 2: February 8, Propose Day
Day 3: February 9, Chocolate Day
Day 4: February 10, Teddy Day
Day 5: February 11, Promise Day
Day 6: February 12, Hug Day
Day 7: February 13, Kiss Day
Day 8: February 14, Valentine’s Day
Why Valentine’s Day is celebrated?
According to several reports, the history of Valentine's Day dates back to ancient Rome. One popular legend suggests that the day is named after St. Valentine, a Christian martyr who defied the Roman Emperor Claudius II. It is believed that St. Valentine secretly performed weddings for soldiers who were forbidden to marry. His actions aimed to promote love and commitment, which ultimately led to his execution.
Another theory links Valentine's Day to the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia, celebrated in mid-February. This fertility festival involved rituals that included the pairing of men and women through a lottery, fostering connections and, in some cases, leading to marriages.
Over the centuries, Valentine's Day evolved into a celebration of romantic love. In the Middle Ages, it became associated with courtly love, where knights expressed admiration and devotion to their beloved. The exchange of handmade cards and tokens of affection gained popularity during the Renaissance.
Valentine's Day is just a happy excuse for people to express their love and appreciation for their partners. Couples often exchange heartfelt cards, plan romantic dinners, and give symbolic gifts. It's an opportunity to celebrate the bonds that bring joy and fulfillment to their lives.
Updated 19:32 IST, February 2nd 2025