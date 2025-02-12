Valentine’s Day 2025: Heartfelt Hug Day Quotes, Wishes, Messages And Images To Share With Your Love

Hug Day Quotes: Hug Day occurs on 12 February every year, and this year it falls on Wednesday, i.e. today. It is the sixth day of Valentine’s Week, closely followed by Kiss Day, and Valentine's Day

Hug Day is dedicated to celebrating the physical affection and love between romantically involved couples; however, it’s also a great opportunity to appreciate family and friends for being a part of your life.

As we step into the celebration of Hug Day this Wednesday morning, let’s make it even more special by sending heartfelt Hug Day quotes, wishes, messages, and images to your girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, husband, or partner.

Hug Day Quotes

“I have learned that there is more power in a good strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words." - Ann Hood

"Everybody needs a hug. It changes your metabolism.” - Leo Buscaglia

"If you have loved ones today you should hug them. Memories cannot be hugged." - Maria Bastida

“Some moments can only be cured with a big squishy grandma hug." - Dan Pearce

“With age, you get to a place where you don't want to knock people out. You just want to give people a hug." - Vin Diesel

“The hug was a simple gesture. Perhaps, the end of the cold war. Perhaps, the fragile beginning of love.” - Mariyam Hasnain

Hug Day Images

(Happy Hug Day 2025. Iamge: Freepik)

Hug Day Wishes And Messages

Sending you loads of hugs to make your day brighter. Happy Hug Day, my love!

On this special day, I wish peace and comfort be with you now and always. Happy Hug Day 2025!

As we celebrate Hug Day, I promise to be your safe place, always here to share or listen to anything that’s bothering you. Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day 2025! Sending you hugs and kisses to let you know how much you mean to me.

I hope these virtual hugs remind you how much I care for you. Happy Hug Day to us!