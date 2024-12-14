What Do Revelers Need To Know About Swiggy's Scenes?

Live festivals are a year-round business; however, winters offers a new leash of life to reveling tendency among those who are eager to catch their favourite city band or global artist perform in the city they reside in.

So, what usually ends up as a top concern for those ready to grove to popular numbers of their beloved artists is availability of tickets.

Zomato's 'District', a standalone app was launched recently to book tickets for movies, concerts, experiences. Now, Swiggy has introduced scenes, which allows you access to tickets for experiential events.

Presently, the Scenes page allows you access to popular new-year eve bashes, culinary fests, and live performances scheduled at city's hard-to-access venues.

The foray into live events and experiences come at a time when experimental spending in India is rapidly rising. The live events market in India is projected to reach Rs 143 billion by 2026, as per a CNBC report, citing YES Securities.