Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:53 IST, February 4th 2025

What is Anti-Valentine’s Week? Here’s The Day-Wise Schedule For Singles

Anti-Valentine week followed by Valentine week, which is no less than a festival for all the single souls out there. It is celebrated from February 15 to 21.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Representative image for Anti-Valentine's Week | Image: Freepik

All the singles out there can only heave a sigh of relief after February 14. For those not in ‘love’ with the days of love, there's a remedy - Anti-Valentine's Week. Beginning on February 15 and spanning until February 21, this week offers a contrast to the sweetness of its predecessor.

Day-wise schedule for Anti-Valentine’s week

February 15- Slap Day

This first day provides a symbolic opportunity to metaphorically slap away feelings for exes who've wronged you. It's not about physical violence but rather reclaiming agency over our emotions.

Representative image for Slap Day | Source: Freepik

February 16- Kick Day

On this day, bid farewell to negativity and obstacles left in the wake of past relationships. It's a chance to kick away anything holding you back from happiness, including mementoes of past love.

Representative image for Kick Day | Source: Freepik

February 17- Perfume Day

Treat yourself to lavish satisfaction with the scent of empowerment. Embrace that luxurious perfume you've been eyeing as a reminder to prioritise self-love and care.

Representative image for Perfume Day | Source: Freepik

February 18- Flirt Day

Whether it's sparking a conversation with a crush or reigniting the flame with your partner, Flirt Day is about celebrating the joy of human connection.

Representative image for Flirt Day | Source: Freepik

February 19- Confession Day

Admitting feelings to a crush or owning up to past mistakes with a partner, Confession Day encourages authenticity and vulnerability. Its the perfect day for the singles to confess all the things they hated about their partner.

Representative image for Confession Day | Source: Freepik

February 20- Missing Day

While it's natural to miss someone, resist the urge to reach out to toxic exes and risk reopening old wounds. In other way, this day is also for those singles who had broken up recently or lost their love or remember their deceased partner.

Representative image for Missing Day | Source: Freepik

February 21- Break Up Day

The last day of anti-valentine week cake Breakup Day is perfect to break up with your insecure, dominant, and jealous partner forever and choose freedom.

Updated 19:53 IST, February 4th 2025

Recommended

‘Hum Zeher Ki Rajniti Nhi Karte’: PM Modi’s Sharp Dig at Opposition
India News
PR To Hooliganism? Veer's 'Fans' Attack Standup Comic For Jokes On Him
Entertainment News
Forget 70 or 90 Hours—Elon Musk Claims DOGE Runs on a 120-Hour Workweek
World News
Gill Defends India's BGT Outing, Says Unfair To Judge The Team Harshly
SportFit
PM Modi To Visit Maha Kumbh Mela On Feb 5: To Take Holy Dip At Sangam
India News
Ankita Raina Opens Up On Working Alongside Harsh Mankad
SportFit
There Was A Fashion To Call One PM As Mr Clean: PM Modi On Rajiv Gandhi
India News
PM Modi's Reality Check Question To Congress On Caste Politics
India News
UP Police Probe Decomposed Body Found In Etah With Hands, Legs Tied
India News
Maldives Sets Target to Woo 3,00,000 Indian Tourists in 2025
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: