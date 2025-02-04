Published 19:53 IST, February 4th 2025
What is Anti-Valentine’s Week? Here’s The Day-Wise Schedule For Singles
Anti-Valentine week followed by Valentine week, which is no less than a festival for all the single souls out there. It is celebrated from February 15 to 21.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
All the singles out there can only heave a sigh of relief after February 14. For those not in ‘love’ with the days of love, there's a remedy - Anti-Valentine's Week. Beginning on February 15 and spanning until February 21, this week offers a contrast to the sweetness of its predecessor.
Day-wise schedule for Anti-Valentine’s week
February 15- Slap Day
This first day provides a symbolic opportunity to metaphorically slap away feelings for exes who've wronged you. It's not about physical violence but rather reclaiming agency over our emotions.
February 16- Kick Day
On this day, bid farewell to negativity and obstacles left in the wake of past relationships. It's a chance to kick away anything holding you back from happiness, including mementoes of past love.
February 17- Perfume Day
Treat yourself to lavish satisfaction with the scent of empowerment. Embrace that luxurious perfume you've been eyeing as a reminder to prioritise self-love and care.
February 18- Flirt Day
Whether it's sparking a conversation with a crush or reigniting the flame with your partner, Flirt Day is about celebrating the joy of human connection.
February 19- Confession Day
Admitting feelings to a crush or owning up to past mistakes with a partner, Confession Day encourages authenticity and vulnerability. Its the perfect day for the singles to confess all the things they hated about their partner.
February 20- Missing Day
While it's natural to miss someone, resist the urge to reach out to toxic exes and risk reopening old wounds. In other way, this day is also for those singles who had broken up recently or lost their love or remember their deceased partner.
February 21- Break Up Day
The last day of anti-valentine week cake Breakup Day is perfect to break up with your insecure, dominant, and jealous partner forever and choose freedom.
Updated 19:53 IST, February 4th 2025