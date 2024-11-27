What Is Black Friday Sale? All You Need To Know + Heavy Discounts

Kickstarting the holiday shopping season in the United States, the Black Friday sale takes place the day after Thanksgiving.

According to the National Retail Federation, Black Friday 2023 in the US saw 76.2 million in-store shoppers, marking a 4.5% increase from 72.9 million in 2022.

As one of the busiest shopping days in history, Black Friday's popularity stems from retailers offering deep discounts, often slashing prices by half or more both in-store and online.

(Black Friday Sale 2024. Image: Pexels)

When is Black Friday 2024?

Although many brands have launched their sales early, Black Friday officially falls on November 29, the day after Thanksgiving. For bargain hunters, the good news is that while Black Friday ends at 11:59 PM, many retailers extend their deals through Cyber Monday, which this year falls on December 2.

So, if you miss out on Black Friday 2024, and lucky enough, you’ll still have until 11:59 PM on December 2 to snag the items on your wish list.

Heavy discounts for bargain hunters

If you're a savvy saver, you understand how Black Friday discounts can positively impact your financial planning for the rest of the year.

Looking to save money or score gifts in advance without stretching your budget? Leading retailers like Amazon , Flipkart, Nykaa etc. are offering heavy discounts up to 60% this Black Friday, ensuring everyone finds something to celebrate without breaking the bank.

(Black Friday Sale 2024. Image: Pexels)

Global shopping event