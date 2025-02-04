Bryan Johnson Ends Podcast With Nikhil Kamath Midway. Reason India's AQI

Bryan Johnson Ends Podcast With Nikhil Kamath Midway: Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson, who is also popularly known as a Biohacker for his intensive research and treatments to reverse aging, has made headlines for ending Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast midway due to poor air quality.

The 47-year-old tech millionaire opened up about his third visit to India on X, stating, “This was my third day in India and the air pollution had made my skin break out in a rash and my eyes and throat burn.”

What led Bryan Johnson to end the podcast with Nikhil Kamath?

Bryan Johnson, who is committed to spending $2 million annually on strict regimens to reverse his biological age, revealed the reason for ending the podcast.

He explained that the rooms where the podcast was hosted were circulating outside air, which made the air purifier he brought from abroad ineffective.

He said, “When in India, I did end this podcast early due to the bad air quality. Nikhil Kamath was a gracious host and we were having a great time. The problem was that the room we were in circulated outside air, which made the air purifier I'd brought with me ineffective.”

“Air pollution has been so normalized in India that no one even notices anymore despite the science of its negative effects being well known. People would be outside running. Babies and small children exposed from birth. No one wore a mask which can significantly decrease exposure. It was so confusing.,” said the tech mogul on the poor Air Quality Index (AQI) of the country in the same post. “The evidence shows that India would improve the health of its population more by cleaning up air quality than by curing all cancers."

Who is Bryan Johnson?

Bryan Johnson is from Provo, Utah, United States. The 47-year-old millionaire is a tech mogul who began his reverse aging research in 2021 with the launch of Project Blueprint.